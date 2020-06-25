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Sheriff’s blotter: Washington, D.C. man faces charges

By Uriah Kiser
A Stafford County Sheriff's' patrol car.

Authorities in Stafford County say they charged a Washington, D.C. man with marijuana possession.

From the sheriff’s office:

DRUGS 

Sanford Drive/Simpson Road, 06/24, 6:21 a.m. Sgt. Kreider stopped a Nissan sedan at this intersection for a traffic violation. He identified the driver as Randolph Job, 48, of Washington, D.C. The sergeant detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and saw a partially smoked marijuana cigarette on the center console. A sandwich baggie of suspected marijuana was also located in the vehicle. Job was released on summonses for the traffic violation and possession of marijuana. 

FRAUD 

Summer Breeze Lane, 06/24, 2:34 p.m. Resident reported that he found an unauthorized charge on his credit card for $110. The incident is under investigation. 

LARCENY 

Aspen Road, 06/24, 9:39 a.m. Construction company reported that an appliance and several bathroom items were stolen from a home under construction on Aspen Road. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Ferrell at 540-658-4400. 

VANDALISM 

Cabell Road, 06/24, 8:18 a.m. Resident reports the rear window of her vehicle was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Buzzard at 540-658-4400. 

Professional Building Maintenance, 56 Well Lane, 06/24, 1:02 p.m. An employee of the business reported that a window of a vehicle parked at the business was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Gildea at 540-658-4400. 

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