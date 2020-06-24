Sheriff’s report: Stafford woman faces DUI charge

In today’s sheriff’s blotter, authorities tell us a Stafford woman now faces a DUI charge.

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

DUI

Jefferson Davis Highway/Centerport Parkway, 06/23, 4:03 p.m. Deputy Dominguez was dispatched to this area after the Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Avenger in a lane of travel. The driver was identified as Shauntelle Goad, 42, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Goad was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving revoked. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.

FRAUD

Kings Crest Drive, 06/23, 8:15 p.m. Resident discovered $1,400 of unauthorized charges on her bank account. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

Moss Drive, 06/23, 6:56 p.m. Resident reported that the license plate from his vehicle was stolen between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. This incident is under investigation.

HIT AND RUN

Glacier Way, 06/23, 6:12 p.m. Resident reported that between Monday and Tuesday of this week someone struck her vehicle which was parked on Glacier Way. The incident is under investigation.