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Sheriff’s report: Stafford woman faces DUI charge

By Uriah Kiser
A Stafford County Sheriff's' patrol car.

In today’s sheriff’s blotter, authorities tell us a Stafford woman now faces a DUI charge.

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

DUI 

Jefferson Davis Highway/Centerport Parkway, 06/23, 4:03 p.m. Deputy Dominguez was dispatched to this area after the Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Avenger in a lane of travel. The driver was identified as Shauntelle Goad, 42, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Goad was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving revoked. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond. 

FRAUD 

Kings Crest Drive, 06/23, 8:15 p.m. Resident discovered $1,400 of unauthorized charges on her bank account. The incident is under investigation. 

LARCENY 

Moss Drive, 06/23, 6:56 p.m. Resident reported that the license plate from his vehicle was stolen between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. This incident is under investigation. 

HIT AND RUN 

Glacier Way, 06/23, 6:12 p.m. Resident reported that between Monday and Tuesday of this week someone struck her vehicle which was parked on Glacier Way. The incident is under investigation. 

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