JTC Sky cloud gives PSI the sales advantage to compete in a post-COVID-19 marketplace

As a company that paints lane markings on streets in cities and towns, and on airport runways, Preferred Services, Inc. has been helping guide the way since its founding in 1996.

What started out as a home-based business eventually grew into a small firm of 25 employees. And when it came time for PSI to migrate from a computer server stored in the home of company Founder and CEO Betsy Maginnis, PSI relied on JTC, Inc. to help lead it on a path to the cloud.

“I got into the business to do what I love to do, not to become an IT person. And that’s why we have JTC is I don’t know what I would do without them,” said Maginnis.

With employees working on-site in the field, as well as office staff working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, PSI now relies on its ability to have its files are stored in the cloud.

JTC Sky not only allowed for a seamless transition from working in the office to working remotely when the pandemic hit, but it has also given the firm a competitive sales advantage.

Proposals can now be viewed securely and in real-time, without the need of waiting for someone to get back to the office to review and approve the bid.

“Well, in today’s real-time, everybody wants it yesterday. Always. That’s just the nature of any business. And so by us being able to have a quick turnaround, we get our foot in the door and give them the first impression of us being very responsive,” said Maginnis.

PSI’s transition to the cloud was seamless, thanks to JTC and its proprietary software, JTC Sky, which guarantees 99.999% for its customers across the board.

“So, you know, the old saying a little bit of knowledge is dangerous. I had a little bit of IT knowledge, but they were able to explain in detail how things would work, what they were going to be responsible for maintaining on the JTC cloud,” said Maginnis. “It was a very small, smooth movement into that new cloud infrastructure. And each time typical technology, things are faster and smoother and less cumbersome.”

JTC provided training to PSI employees on its suite of cloud applications that it uses to streamline its business.

“And they’ve always been really helpful, especially when our computers have gone from these big desktop type things or sit under your desk things to now something the size of a small DVD player,” said Maginnis. “So it’s definitely been a transition. And I have no complaints. It’s been wonderful.”

In addition to JTC Sky, PSI also uses JTC’s cloud-based VoIP telephone service, to ensure it never missed a call from a client. PSI is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has been serving its customers for the past 22 years.

About JTC, Inc.

JTC has just released its 5th generation of Private Cloud Hosting Services. The firm owns and operates its own Private Cloud Infrastructure located in multiple data centers, as noted in this exclusive LeaseWeb article: Leaseweb USA Accelerates JTC’s Infrastructure Update

Dataverstiy has also highlighted JTC’s work to build a trusted IT cloud infrastructure: Case Study: JTC Grows its Cloud Services Core through Trust and Teamwork

JTC was also named “Tech Company of the Year” for 2020 by the Prince William County Chamber.

Founded in 1996 and incorporated in 2002, Jewell Technical Consulting is a leading provider of technology-based business solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area.

Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Jewell Technical Consulting services the business needs of a variety of clients and employs Cisco and Microsoft Certified full-time professionals that are truly some of the best in the business.

Our staff has many years of experience and strives to continue learning all of the new products and features the technology world has to offer. Every JTC employee is committed to making your technology function the best way possible, so you and your company get the most out of it.

Contact JTC, Inc. today by visiting their website, by calling 703-794-1225, or by visiting them on Facebook.