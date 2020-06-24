Here’s the only place you can swim in public in Stafford County this summer

With the 4th of July approaching, Stafford County shared its plans for events, openings, and cancelations.

The county is currently in Phase II of Governor Ralph Northam’s reopening plan for Virginia following the coronavirus pandemic, however, the coronavirus has impacted many of the county’s plans for summer events and programs.

Due to social distancing still being in place along with public health concerns, a number of events have been canceled. This includes Stafford’s Fourth of July celebration and fireworks and the summer music series at Celebration Stage.

In addition, Stafford’s pools will not open this summer, and swimming is prohibited in a number of places for safety reasons. This includes the Historic Port of Falmouth Park, Abel Lake, Smith Lake, and Lake Mooney, as well as reservoirs.

Aquia Landing Park is the only place where public swimming is allowed.

Finally, Stafford will not be offering their traditional summer camps or sports programs, as the coronavirus has limited their ability to hire and train seasonal employees.

“Summer is our busy time – a time our staff prepares for and look forward to just like the public does. It has been tough to make these difficult decisions. I am optimistic that we can return to some semblance of normalcy by fall,” said Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

Despite these closings, Stafford fields, parks, and trails are open with social distancing in place. Their beaches are also open as well as the canoe/kayak launch at Crow’s Nest for paddlers. Playgrounds will remain closed.

The beaches have designated parking areas and restrictions. Residents cannot park along the streets outside Aquia Landing Park or along River Road near Falmouth Beach.

The guidelines announced for Northam’s Phase III of reopening Virginia will not affect or change Stafford’s plans. More information can be found at staffordparks.com.