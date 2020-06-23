Sentara chaplain helps patients find strength during COVID-19 crisis

During these trying times, healthcare workers have had to adapt during this pandemic. This includes hospital chaplains like Cindy Hardy. Cindy, a board-certified chaplain, has been with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for nearly five years.

Traditionally, her ministry involves visiting and praying with patients and their families and sharing her healing touch, but with COVID-19 isolation and social distancing, the ministry has changed. Reverend Cindy Hardy, MDiv, shares how she’s still able to help her patients.

What would your interactions with patients look like in a typical day (before COVID)?

“I spend time with patients and families at the bedside providing spiritual care and advanced care planning. Now I am unable to go into positive COVID-19 room, I provide tele-chaplaincy for positive patients and all family members. I am still able to go to the bedside with a mask and eye protection with negative COVID patients. I also try and provide spiritual support to our staff of all faiths.

Touch is such a big part of healing- where now I have to imagine, it’s restricted. How do you help/offer comfort without it?

“Whether it be at the direct bedside or on the phone I listen to patient and family stories of life review, provide prayers, humor, request outside rituals when available, and provide comfort blankets. With the staff, I use the “PositiviTEA” Cart and Code Lavender Cart, I round on the staff and use my three associate chaplains to provide additional support.”

What sort of “creative” measures have you relied on during this time?

“Technology has been integral during this time. I’ve used FaceTime, telephone support, personal letters, and WebEx with system chaplains, just to name a few.”

What words of wisdom/healing have you been offering to patients, MOTs, and families?

“One day at a time. I daily pray for our MOTS safety and strength. Sometimes it is not what you say it is being there. Offering prayers in real time. I provide motivational quotes to encourage true feelings and self-care.”

Cindy spearheads the Chaplin’s Closet, which accepts new clothes for patients who can’t wear their original items once discharged from the hospital. If you’d like to donate, Cindy is currently accepting new men’s and women’s items of all sizes, including pants, shorts, underwear including bras, flip flops, crocs, and slippers.

For more information or to arrange a donation drop off, please contact 703-523-0680.

Sentara Healthcare is a not-for-profit healthcare organization committed to serving the patient and becoming the healthcare provider of choice in the communities we serve.