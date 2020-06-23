Perez-Escobar charged with sexual battery, burglary

Police in Prince William County say a woman was sexually assaulted inside of her bedroom in her Bristow home.

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On June 22 at 6:00PM, detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Bristow (20136) area of Prince William County

between June 11 and June 16.? The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused, after he entered her locked bedroom. The victim recently reported the incident, prompting a police investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as

Carlos PEREZ-ESCOBAR, was taken into custody outside of his residence in Manassas without incident.

Arrested on June 23:

Carlos PEREZ-ESCOBAR, 52, of the 12000 block of Formby St. in Bristow

Charged with sexual battery and burglary

Court Date: September 3, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond