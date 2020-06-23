Full Primary Election results: GOP picks Gade, Rashid tops Williams

Daniel M. Gade will be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate to face incumbent Mark Warner (D) in the November 3 General Election.

Gade handily beat his Republican Primary Election opponents Allisa A. Baldwin, and Thomas Speciale II with 67% of the vote. Locally Gade won Prince William and Stafford counties with 58% and 64% of the vote, respectively.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson issued the following statement:

“I first want to congratulate each and every candidate that answered the call to serve Virginians in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. It’s that level of dedication that Virginia will need to deliver our Commonwealth for President Trump and take back our majority in the House. “Dan Gade, Scott Taylor, and John Collick are well-positioned for big wins in November. Their grassroots organizations are unmatched, and that energy will be front and center on November 3, 2020. Campaigning in a pandemic is no easy task, but these three took the challenge head on and emerged victorious. “It’s now time for Republicans to rally around their nominees and reload for the long fight ahead.”

In the Democratic Primary Races in our area, Qasim Rashid is the winner over Lavangelene A. “Vangie” Williams with 52% of the vote. Rashid will move on to the Nov. 3 General Election to face longtime Republican incumbent Robert Joseph Wittman. This was Willaims’ second bid at the seat, as she lost to Wittman in the 2018 General Election.

Locally, Democrats in Prince William and Stafford counties chose Rahsid with 52% and 61% of the vote.

In the 11th House District, Democrat Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly easily fought off his Primary Election opponent and political newcomer Zainab M. Mohsini with more than 70% of the vote. Connolly, who has held the office since 2008, will go on to face Republican Manga Anantatmula in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Virginia Democratic Party did not issue a statement on the wins for Connolly and Rashid.

On the Manassas City Council, four three Democrats picked up wins in a party primary held today. Incumbents Pamela J. Sebesky and Mark D. Wolfe won with 31% and 27% of the vote, respectively, followed by political newcomer Tom C. Osina who garnered 26% of the vote.

Democrat Helen Anne Zurita lost her Primary Election bid on Tuesday as there were only three open seats. The winners will go on to the Nov. 3 General Election to vie for one of three open seats on the City Council.

Republican incumbent Ian Lovejoy is also running for one of the three open seats.

Mayor Hal Parrish II announced his retirement earlier this year. Two current councilmembers, Michelle-Davis Younger, a Democrat, and Theresa Coates-Ellis, a Republican, are both vying for the mayor’s seat. Both council members’ current terms expire in 2022.