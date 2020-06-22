Woodbridge man wins $170,000 top prize

A Woodbridge man hit it big when he played a scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

The lottery tell us:

Patrick Turla isn’t sure what prompted him to buy a lottery ticket that day. The Woodbridge man was at BJ’s at 14123 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge when he decided to get a scratcher ticket.

So he bought a James Bond 007™ ticket from the Virginia Lottery and took it out to his car to scratch it. He soon discovered he’d won the game’s $170,000 top prize.

“It was so great!” he told Lottery officials. “My wife was screaming in the car!”

James Bond 007™ is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $170,000. The game began with four top prizes, three of which have now been claimed, which means one more remains unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 4.25.