The Virginia Health Department (VDH) coronavirus charts indicate total case numbers are trending downward as Virginia reopens.

As of June 22, here are the case numbers for the following localities according to the VDH:

Prince William County – 6,904 cases, 629 hospitalizations, and 133 deaths.

Manassas – 1,366 cases, 90 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths

Stafford County – 930 cases, 93 hospitalizations, and five deaths

Manassas Park – 414 cases, 44 hospitalizations, and five deaths

Fredericksburg – 232 cases, 25 hospitalizations, and zero deaths

Manassas has the greatest rate of coronavirus cases in the area and has been named a hot spot by the CDC.

Virginia as a whole has a total of 58,465 cases, 5,869 hospitalizations, and 1,620 deaths.

New cases are still popping up, but far less drastically than in previous weeks. The cases have decreased in the number of daily case reports going from increasing 425 cases on June 15, to now only having a 45 case increase on June 22.

VDH calculates the number of cases by several methods, counting unique people tested, testing encounters, or total people tested. Each person is only counted once since there are times when patients will test themselves more than once.

As Virginia moves through a phased reopening and more gatherings start to occur, the VDH continues to monitor the spread and numbers as this pandemic goes on.

To help decrease the number of cases and prevent further spread, the CDC recommends washing hands, social distancing, and mask-wearing.