Prince William adds 2nd public hearing for Stonewall Jackson schools renaming

Residents in Prince William County are being given a second opportunity to speak about a proposed name change for Stonewall Jackson Senior High, and Stonewall Middle schools.
The second meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and the details on this meeting are contained further down in this post.
The first public hearing begins at 7 o’clock tonight. Here’s how to participate.
The Prince William County School Board aims to vote on the matter one week from tonight. This is the second time in four years the school division has attempted to change the name of the high school.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven L. Walts identified the schools in his plan to end racism in the school division, saying the names of both schools needed to be changed.
We reported on Friday that both schools have a majority Hispanic student population, and Stonewall Jackson Senior High School has the third-lowest graduation rate in Prince William County Public Schools.
Here’s more from Prince William County Public Schools about the newly added meeting.
Prince William County Public Schools will hold a second Community Input Session on the renaming process of Stonewall Jackson High School and Stonewall Middle School through a virtual meeting. The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide suggestions, recommendations, and justifications for names for the middle school and high school located in Manassas.
During the virtual meeting, following a brief presentation, the Naming Committees for the two schools will receive input from the community on renaming suggestions for each school. Those wishing to speak will need to register in advance. Each registered speaker will have three minutes to share their suggestion(s) along with any justification they feel is appropriate.
There are two Naming Committees, one for each school. The Naming Committee for Stonewall Middle School includes School Board members, Babur B. Lateef, M.D. (Chairman At-Large), Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District), and Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville District). The Naming Committee for Stonewall Jackson High School includes School Board members, Babur B. Lateef, M.D. (Chairman At-Large), Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District), Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville District), and Lisa A. Zargarpur (Coles District).
Wishing to speak during the community meeting?
For those with an electronic device connected to a functioning microphone, follow this two-step process to make a public statement verbally during the community meeting:
Step 1 – Register with GoToWebinar
Please register for Renaming of Stonewall MS, Stonewall Jackson HS – Community Input Session on June 25, 2020 7:00 p.m. EDT
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Step 2 – Sign up to speak
Complete the form requesting to speak by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.
Even if you sign up to speak, it is recommended that you fill out the written feedback form here, to ensure your feedback is sent to the Naming Committees in the event of technical difficulties.