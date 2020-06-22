Prince William adds 2nd public hearing for Stonewall Jackson schools renaming

Residents in Prince William County are being given a second opportunity to speak about a proposed name change for Stonewall Jackson Senior High, and Stonewall Middle schools.

The second meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and the details on this meeting are contained further down in this post.

The first public hearing begins at 7 o’clock tonight. Here’s how to participate.

The Prince William County School Board aims to vote on the matter one week from tonight. This is the second time in four years the school division has attempted to change the name of the high school.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven L. Walts identified the schools in his plan to end racism in the school division, saying the names of both schools needed to be changed.

We reported on Friday that both schools have a majority Hispanic student population, and Stonewall Jackson Senior High School has the third-lowest graduation rate in Prince William County Public Schools.

Here’s more from Prince William County Public Schools about the newly added meeting.