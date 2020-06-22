Published June 22, 2020 at 2:30PM | Updated June 22, 2020 at 3:20PM

Mrs. Diana Alexandria Dodson, daughter of the late Jack and Enid Bushell was born February 7, 1941 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Enid Bushell, her daughter Shamekia Dodson and her two sisters, Deborah Bushell and Jacqueline Lewis.

Diana enjoyed cooking and she found happiness in taking care of other children from the neighborhood.

She was also a certified nursing assistant in home healthcare.

Diana was an avid Seventh-Day Adventist and enjoyed reading her bible.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her six children: Sean Bushell, Sherman Dodson (Duria), Sheldon Dodson, Simone Pinzon (Byron), Darren Dodson (Elayna Dodson), Kyiana Adams (Roderick); two sisters, Glenda Morren Phillips, and Ingrid Corbie; five brothers, Barry Bushell, Keith Bushell, Kirth Corbie, Brian Corbie and Wendell Corbie; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.