Published June 22, 2020 at 12:17PM | Updated June 22, 2020 at 1:42PM

Update from Manassas City at 1:40 p.m.

The gas company has a damaged line at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Centerville Road. We’re told the delays will extend into the afternoon rush hour. No specifics at this time. Right now, they’re not allowing traffic to enter onto Liberia between Centerville Road and Mathis Avenue.

Original post 12:17 p.m.

Route 28 is closed at Liberia Avenue after a construction crew struck a gas main.

Police in Manassas closed the busy intersection about 11:30 a.m.

Reports indicate a construction crew sliced a four-inch gas main at the Micasita Restaurant, at 8828 Centreville Road in Manassas.

Crews from Columbia Gas were dispatched to the scene to repair the leak.

A fire and rescue crew is on the scene monitoring the progress.

An average of 27,000 cars passes through the intersection each day, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation study.

We’ll update you with new information when it becomes available.