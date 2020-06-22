After bloody assault, Stafford man charged with unlawful entry, preventing the use of 911

Stafford County authorities said they were called to the scene of an assault and found a bloodied victim.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tell us:

ASSAULT

100 Block Truslow Road, 06/18, 12:12 p.m. Lt. Pinzon and Deputy Kyle responded to Truslow Road for an unknown problem, after the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call with loud screaming. Upon arrival they observed Jesse Hicks, 21, of Stafford yelling and cursing with blood on his arms and standing over another subject with a bleeding head injury.

The deputies took Hicks into custody and determined he had assaulted two residents of the home, prevented a resident from calling 911 and had a glass pipe with residue in his pocket.

Hicks was charged with unlawful entry, preventing the use of 911, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of assault and battery. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

DUI

City Mart, 1001 Forbes Street, 06/18, 5:18 p.m. A citizen called to report a Honda Civic driving all over the roadway and nearly striking three other vehicles. Deputy Ludolph located the suspect vehicle at the City Mart with Concepcion Hernandez, 45, of Woodbridge, in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. There was a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle and Hernandez had glassy eyes. Hernandez was arrested for DUI and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.

England Pointe Drive/Castle Ridge Court, 06/19, 2:23 a.m. First Sergeant Collins observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Warrenton Road and then turn onto Plantation Drive. He conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of England Pointe Drive and Castle Ridge Court. Deputy Aubrecht responded to assist and observed that the driver was emitting the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was identified as Richard Jackson, II, 31, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and Jackson was arrested for DUI and driving after forfeiture of license. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.