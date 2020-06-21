This week’s traffic hotspots in Stafford, Fredericksburg

Here’s a look at construction hot spots in the Fredericksburg/ Stafford County region, from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures at various points on I-95 southbound for work zone barrier placement associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Milling and paving on I-95 southbound near Exit 140 (Courthouse Road). Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. Two lanes reopen the following morning by 5 a.m. and all lanes reopen by 7 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Repairs to bridge over Potomac Creek, which is just north of Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3), Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure to remove work zone barrier and pour concrete for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg), City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for painting of fresh pavement markings. Mobile operation.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Exit Ramp, Spotsylvania County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the I-95 southbound exit ramp to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for painting of fresh pavement markings. Mobile operation.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church), Spotsylvania County and Caroline County

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between mile markers 117 and 108, near the Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith. Mobile operation to install pavement markers.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Entrance and Exit Ramps, Spotsylvania County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the I-95 northbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for painting of fresh pavement markings. Mobile operation.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17), City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound between Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Route 17) area. Crews will collect soil samples for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound for pipe inspections and work zone barrier placement associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Stafford County

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound for work zone barrier installation and pipe inspections associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Stafford County

Route 1

Tuesday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closures at Route 1 intersection with Hospital Center Boulevard for utility work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure at South Campus Boulevard intersection for utility work under permit.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Route 17 southbound right turn lane to Sanford Drive will close each day as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Area

Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Crews are working on final construction activities as part of the Exit 140 diverging diamond interchange and Courthouse Road widening project. Expect brief delays and intermittent flagging operations with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

Courthouse Road, between Cedar Lane and the I-95 interchange

Austin Ridge Drive, between Courthouse Road and Shields Drive

Winding Creek Road, between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

Surface Treatment

Monday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be resurfacing multiple state-maintained routes using surface treatment. Motorists should be alert for one-way, alternating traffic directed by flagging crews on the following routes:

Route 663 (Coakley Lane)

Route 719 (William and Mary Lane)

Route 1430 (Timothy Lane)

Vista Woods subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be paving multiple state-maintained routes in the subdivision. Paving work in the neighborhood will be underway through late June, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert for one-way, alternating traffic directed by flagging crews.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 and Princess Anne Street

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Expect intermittent lane closures at the Route 1, Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue intersection. Crews will install a new traffic pattern and traffic signal equipment as part of the Chatham Bridge project. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. Changes go into effect Monday, June 22, when the Chatham Bridge on Route 3 Business closes to traffic. Route 1 at the Falmouth Bridge will remain open.

Route 3 Business at Chatham Bridge

Monday, 5 a.m. Chatham Bridge closes to traffic around 5 a.m. Monday, June 22. The bridge will remain closed through October 2021 for an improvement project. \ Signs will guide motorists along the detour route. Be alert for overnight single lane closures Sunday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday for the covering of highway signs.