New dog-tethering law to goes into effect July 1

On July 1, Virginia pets will see more protection as a new tethering law goes into effect.

The new tethering law, titled SB272, seeks to address tethering by expanding the definition of “adequate shelter” for pets. It was passed by the Virginia House and Senate and signed by Governor Ralph Northam in April.

SB272 makes it illegal to tether a pet outdoors if temperatures are above 85 degrees Fahrenheit or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. It will also be illegal to keep them tethered outside during a heat advisory or severe weather warning. Finally, tethering an animal overnight or when the owner is not home is prohibited.

In addition, the minimum tether length will be increased to 15 feet in length or four times the animal’s length. Previously, the minimum required tether length was at least 10 feet or 3 times the animal’s length.

An exception to these requirements is if an animal control officer inspects each individual animal’s circumstances and determines that they are well-equipped to tolerate their environment. A tether can also be 10 feet or shorter if it is determined to be more beneficial to the dog.

This new law has received positive reactions from animal-rights groups such as the Prince William SPCA.

“We applaud this new state legislation since it will positively affect the lives of companion animals in our local community. The bill gives the county more tools needed to protect companion animals and, when necessary, address animal cruelty. This is a huge win for the dogs who spend their lives outside,” says Angie Craddock, Board Member of the Prince William SPCA.

The Prince William SPCA believes that this new law, along with more education and community outreach, is needed to provide alternatives to tethering. To further address it, they are coming out with a new publication to better inform citizens on properly tethering their pets. The publication is set to come out late summer.