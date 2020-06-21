Manassas EDA to award coronavirus business relief grants

Small businesses in Manassas will again get a shot at applying for financial help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manassas Department of Economic Development tells us:

The City of Manassas has launched a new small businesses relief grant program to provide support for small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Economic Development Authority will award grants of $2,500 to qualified applicants. Depending on the number of applications received, awards may be made using a lottery system. Businesses that meet ALL the following criteria are eligible: * Be physically located in the City and have an active Business License

* Be current on all applicable City related taxes and fees

* Have been in operation in the City prior to February 1, 2019

* Have fewer than 25 permanent, full-time employees

* Be able to provide proof of COVID-19 related business losses of 35% or greater in both April and May of 2020

* Submit a completed application by June 30, 2020

The following businesses are ineligible:

• Businesses that received funding from the Rent Relief Program in Historic Downtown

• Home-based businesses

• National chains and Franchise businesses that are not owner-operated

• New and used auto dealerships and sales

The funds will come from the Manassas Economic Development Authority. The city did not say how much in total grant funding the EDA plans to award to business owners.