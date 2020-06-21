Full list of Jiffy Lube Live shows canceled, rescheduled, due to coronavirus

Prince William County’s largest concert venue will be having anything but a typical season.

All concerts at Jiffy Lube Live have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled for the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the new coronavirus.

Popular performers, such as Rascal Flatts and Nickelback, have completely canceled their shows, while Earth, Wind & Fire has rescheduled to August 2021.

Those who purchased tickets for canceled shows will receive an automatic refund, and tickets for rescheduled shows will be automatically valid for the show’s new date(s), according to Live Nation, Jiffy Lube Live’s owner and operator.

The venue, which typically opens to concertgoers in May, will not be hosting an event until September 26. That event, as well as all others at the venue, cannot “exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy,” according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s phase two guidelines.

Additionally, ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between all performers, participants, and patrons who are not members of the same household, at the events until phase three is put into effect in Northern Virginia.

The venue’s updated season is as follows:

CANCELED:

Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris

Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special Guests

Breaking Benjamin

Nickelback: All The Right Reasons Tour

Sammy Hagar & The Circle w/special guest Night Ranger

Journey with Pretenders

Dead & Company

Incubus With 311

Impractical Jokes “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour”

Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020

Korn & Faith No More

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour 2020

Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020

2020 Jiffy Lube Live Country Megaticket

POSTPONED, DATE TBA:

Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God

Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour With Staind & Bad Wolves

RESCHEDULED:

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour – Rescheduled to Jul. 20, 2021

The Doobie Brothers-50th Anniversary Tour – Rescheduled to Jul. 30, 2021

Jimmy Buffet – Rescheduled to Aug. 7, 2021

Santana/ Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour – Rescheduled to Aug. 21, 2021

Thomas Rett: The Center Point Road Tour 2021 – Rescheduled to Aug. 28, 2021

WMZQ Fest starring Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour – Rescheduled to Sept. 26, 2020

Live Nation has declined to comment on the season’s changes.