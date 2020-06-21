Full list of Jiffy Lube Live shows canceled, rescheduled, due to coronavirus

Prince William County’s largest concert venue will be having anything but a typical season.
All concerts at Jiffy Lube Live have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled for the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the new coronavirus.
Popular performers, such as Rascal Flatts and Nickelback, have completely canceled their shows, while Earth, Wind & Fire has rescheduled to August 2021.
Those who purchased tickets for canceled shows will receive an automatic refund, and tickets for rescheduled shows will be automatically valid for the show’s new date(s), according to Live Nation, Jiffy Lube Live’s owner and operator.
The venue, which typically opens to concertgoers in May, will not be hosting an event until September 26. That event, as well as all others at the venue, cannot “exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy,” according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s phase two guidelines.
Additionally, ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between all performers, participants, and patrons who are not members of the same household, at the events until phase three is put into effect in Northern Virginia.
The venue’s updated season is as follows:
CANCELED:
- Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
- Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special Guests
- Breaking Benjamin
- Nickelback: All The Right Reasons Tour
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle w/special guest Night Ranger
- Journey with Pretenders
- Dead & Company
- Incubus With 311
- Impractical Jokes “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour”
- Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020
- Korn & Faith No More
- Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour 2020
- Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020
- 2020 Jiffy Lube Live Country Megaticket
POSTPONED, DATE TBA:
- Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour
- Megadeth and Lamb of God
- Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour With Staind & Bad Wolves
RESCHEDULED:
- Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour – Rescheduled to Jul. 20, 2021
- The Doobie Brothers-50th Anniversary Tour – Rescheduled to Jul. 30, 2021
- Jimmy Buffet – Rescheduled to Aug. 7, 2021
- Santana/ Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour – Rescheduled to Aug. 21, 2021
- Thomas Rett: The Center Point Road Tour 2021 – Rescheduled to Aug. 28, 2021
- WMZQ Fest starring Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour – Rescheduled to Sept. 26, 2020
Live Nation has declined to comment on the season’s changes.