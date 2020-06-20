James Monroe has five coronavirus cases following graduation ceremonies

Five students from James Monroe High School have tested positive for the coronavirus.

These students were all at the June 5 personal graduation ceremonies that the school held in its parking lot.

James Monroe’s personal graduation ceremonies were held over the course of three days where students could sign up for a time slot to graduate. The school is located at 2300 Washington Ave. in Fredericksburg.

The students who have tested positive may have had direct exposure to other attendees of the graduation ceremonies, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD).

“We are working closely with RAHD to identify anyone who had close contact with the individuals to determine if they might have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are identified as having been potentially exposed, RAHD will contact you and provide additional instructions,” said Superintendent Marceline Catlett in a press statement.

Monday graduation participants are recommended to closely monitor themselves for symptoms, according to the statement from Catlett.

Symptoms may include coughing, shortness of breath, chills, body aches, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhea, nausea, or a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.