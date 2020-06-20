2 injured in jet ski collision on Aquia Creek

The first day of summer ended with a collision on Aquia Creek.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews were called at Holiday Harbor, near Hope Springs Marina at 111 Hope Springs Lane, after two jet skis collided about 20 feet from the dock at 8:35 p.m.

The victims in the crash, identified as two 30-year-old men, were pulled from the water. Once ashore, the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim suffered serious head injuries, while the other suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to county fire chief Joseph Cardello.

Crews cleared the scene about an hour after responding to the call for help.

Aquia Creek is a Potomac River tributary located in the northeastern portion of Stafford County.