Police investigate shots fired in Dumfries, Woodbridge neighborhoods

From Prince William police:

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On June 18 at 11:45PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1800 block of Warren Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property.

The homeowner reported to police that she was in her kitchen when she heard a window break. Another resident was asleep when the noise was heard. Officers located small pellets, believed to be from a bird-

shot shotgun shell, inside the home in the living room area. No injuries or other property damage were reported. No suspects were located.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On June 18 at 12:10PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3600 block of Brockenbrough Dr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that a hole was found in a window and interior ceiling of the residence. Another hole was found near a rear door to the home. While investigating, officers discovered an additional home on the same street which sustained damage. The investigation revealed that gunshots were heard in the area between 10:00PM and 11:30PM on June 17. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Officers did respond to a report of suspected gunfire around 10:30PM on June 17. The area was checked at that time, and no evidence of a shooting was located.