Get to know Tom Osina, Manassas City Council candidate

Manassas citizens will have the chance to vote to select three out of four Democrats running for City Council in a June 23 Primary.

Polls in the city will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The vote will occur before they head to the general election in November. There are four candidates, including the incumbents Mark Wolfe and Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky. Two newcomers, Helen Zurita and Tom Osina, also have thrown their hats in the ring. Only three will win and head to the November election.

Potomac Local recently reached out to all four Democrat candidates. Here are some of the answers provided to us from Tom Osina.

Why are you running for office?

An impetus for my candidacy is that those who live in low income housing, like me for the last 20 years, need to have input at the highest levels of decision making in the City. We need advocates who understand firsthand what these challenges are so that when decisions are made, especially those which impact these communities, there is someone who had experience to shape them directly.

How long have you lived in the city of Manassas?

20 years

What is the most important issue for you as you seek political office?

Growing economic prosperity throughout the City of Manassas.

What are your ideas to help the city government operate in the midst of the coronavirus?

There is no question that as the City moves into FY 21 it needs to keep a close eye on revenue and expenditures during these uncertain times. That is why I am a supporter of the Council’s decision to hold quarterly reviews of the budget in conjunction with the City Manager and staff so that appropriate adjustments may be made.

How has your campaign been affected by the coronavirus?

It has required me to find innovative ways of reaching voters to discuss issues.

Why should citizens of the City of Manassas elect you?

As a 20-year homeowner in Manassas, I appreciate strong neighborhoods & housing opportunities. As a parent, I have seen the impact that public education has on the future of our children. As small business owner, I know the value of jobs & a sound transportation system towards building overall economic prosperity.

Tell us something about you that’s not political.