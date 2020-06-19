Get to know Manassas City Council candidate, Helen Zurita

Manassas citizens will have the chance to vote to select three out of four Democrats running for City Council in a June 23 Primary.

Polls in the city will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The vote will occur before they head to the general election in November. There are four candidates, including the incumbents Mark Wolfe and Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky.

Two newcomers, Helen Zurita and Tom Osina, also have thrown their hats in the ring. Only three will win and head to the November election.

Potomac Local News recently reached contacted all four Democrat candidates. Here are some of the answers provided to us from Helen Zurita.

Why are you running for office?

I have been working for over a decade as an advocate for low-income families, seniors, and children. I feel that as a member of the City Council I can help influence policy in a way that benefits working families and people that generally haven’t had a voice. Through my work in the community, I have become very familiar with the needs of working people. I want to make sure those needs are met efficiently and fairly.

How long have you lived in the city of Manassas?

16 years

What is the most important issue for you as you seek political office?

People have to be able to afford decent housing. It is important that people who work in Manassas and make a minimum wage can afford to live in Manassas as well. We need to preserve our low-cost housing and try to create more affordable units as we move forward.

What are your ideas to help the city government operate in the midst of the coronavirus?

The city government’s first priority is to make sure the basic needs of the people are met. Until people are back to work, we need to ensure that they remain in their homes, that utilities stay on and that they have food and medical care. We also must find ways to help local businesses re-open safely.

How has your campaign been affected by the coronavirus?

Unfortunately, as a result of COVID19 I have been limited in going door-to-door to meet and talk with many of the constituents. I want to hear the concerns of as many people as possible so I can work to address the concerns of the community.

Why should citizens of the City of Manassas elect you?

There are many people who feel they are not listened to or do not have a voice in government. I want to be the voice for all the people. I want our citizens to know that they are being heard and that the City Council is doing its best to meet their needs. The City Council can do so much more than just pass policy and laws. I believe we should connect people to resources and set an example by volunteering in the community to get done what needs to be done.

Tell us something about you that’s not political.

As a mom and a grandmother, I love to spend time with my family. I also enjoy meeting new people and learning from the experiences of others. I have to say though, there is nothing better than a delicious picnic with friends and family on a beautiful summer day.

According to the Manassas election officials, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. Due to coronavirus pandemic, residents are encouraged voters to vote by absentee ballot.