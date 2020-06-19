Coronavirus children’s syndrome found in New York City now in Prince William

A child who either lives in Prince William County, Manassas, or Manassas Park has contracted Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with the coronavirus.

Virginia health officials won’t tell us where the child lives, or the child’s age.

They did, however, provide this statement:

The Prince William Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The child has since recovered from their illness after a brief hospitalization in early May. To protect privacy, no other patient information will be disclosed.

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.

Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15 Clinician Letter.

“I echo Dr. Oliver’s request to all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” said Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher. “Although we have entered Phase 2 of reopening, everyone should still take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.” Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.

Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.

The CDC issued a Health Advisory on May 14 about the syndrome, which may include symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation. It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms.

The number of cases of MIS-C in Virginia is reported on the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. This case will be added to the data, which is updated daily.