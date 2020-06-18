Winning ticket bought at North Stafford 7-Eleven

A Stafford man hit it big with the Virginia Lottery.

The Virginia Lottery tells us:

Eddie Lee Hull bought two different Cash 5 tickets from two different stores for the same drawing. He selected the same five numbers on both tickets, 9-17-22-27-34, a combination of family birthdays. Both tickets won the game’s $50,000 prize, for total winnings of $100,000.

It happened in the April 21 night drawing. The Stafford man bought his winning tickets at the 7-Eleven at 280 Garrisonville Road and another 7-Eleven down the street at 378 Garrisonville Road.

Mr. Hull, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.