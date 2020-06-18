Stafford recognizes Juneteenth: Courts open, government offices closed

Stafford will recognize “Juneteenth” as a holiday and will close county government offices

A county spokeswoman tells us:

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared Friday, June 19, 2020, an official paid state holiday to recognize and observe Juneteenth. He asked that localities and businesses follow suit in providing a paid holiday. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve and is proud to announce that Friday, June 19, 2020, will be a local holiday for Stafford County Government in observance of Juneteenth and in an effort to ensure the history of all our community members is included as Stafford County history.

“Stafford County has made great strides in the last few years in telling the rich history of our African-American community – from our 350th Anniversary events to our interpretative signage detailing the Trail to Freedom to our archaeological survey of enslaved people’s structures,” said Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors. “Incorporating Juneteenth into these efforts is important in continuing to recognize all history as ‘our’ history.”

Juneteenth marks the arrival in 1865 of Union General Gordon Granger in Galveston, TX, who brought the news to the enslaved people of Texas that they had been freed. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves. Juneteenth is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19.

Most Stafford offices and departments will be closed. The courts will be open. The Rappahannock Regional Landfill will be open.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

Outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. till sundown.