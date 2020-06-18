The following was submitted to Potomac Local News as a letter to the editor:

Dear editor,

I read Mr. William Card’s letter and am in agreement with some parts of his rambling commentary. Apparently he was trying to call for DECORUM, the definition of which I have included below. It is from the Cambridge Dictionary.

decorum

noun [ U ] formal: behavior that is controlled, calm, and polite.

“As young ladies we were expected to act/behave with proper decorum.”

But he somehow got off track even blaming some famous, but unnamed, leftist for the expression, “You chickens have come home to roost”. Bill, if you look it up you’ll find the expression dates back to antiquity so you can put away your unnecessary slam at leftists.

I agree with Mr. Card that the moment the first F bomb was dropped, the speaker should have been told to refrain from such language and if it continued, the speaker should have been removed from the room. Subsequent speakers should have been advised to clean up their act or leave. If they refuse, then out the door.

So, Chair-at-Large Wheeler and members of the Board of County Supervisors, set the rules for decorum now and make certain folks adhere to them or have them escorted from the premises. Don’t concern yourself if they represent the right or left, decorum is the rule.

George S. Harris

Coles Magisterial District

Manassas, VA 20112