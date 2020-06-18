Hylton Center suspends Fall 2020 season performances

For the fall of 2020, all Hylton Performing Arts Center performances and events are canceled.

On June 10, the Hylton Performing Arts Center announced its decision to suspend traditional, live, professional public performances, and events inside its Manassas venues.

The Center is part of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and is located on its Science and Technology campus. However, the Center, along with all Mason performing arts spaces has been closed since March 13, 2020, to decrease exposure and spread of the Coronavirus.

“Armed with as much information as we could gather on the science, public health, and risk mitigation aspects of the virus required to be in place when attending or participating in a performance, we concluded that there is no good way to provide a safe, comfortable, and artistically satisfying environment inside our spaces as long as the current social distancing guidelines are in effect,” said Rick Davis, Dean of George Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Suspended presentations include:

The annual Hylton Presents Hylton Family Series Hylton Center EXTRA! Matinee Idylls American Roots performances



The Hylton Center is currently looking for alternative ways to present their fall programming.

Adrienne Bryant Godwin, the Center’s Director of Programming will join Rick Davis on June 24, 2020 to share more about the decision and to answer questions in Moving Forward: A Conversation with the Hylton Center.

“I’m choosing to view this as an opportunity. The Hylton Performing Arts Center and George Mason University, these institutions truly view innovation as our tradition. My incredible colleagues and I are currently brainstorming and working hard to think creatively about how we can continue to offer programming this fall,” said Godwin.

Current ticket holders for the fall 2020 events will be contacted with options as soon as more information is available. Since a number of the Center’s performances are offered by independent organizations, ticket exchanges and refunds will be at their discretion.

The Hylton Center, along with George Mason and the Virginia Health Department is continuing to monitor public health conditions. George Mason will provide updates on their website.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is located at 10960 George Mason Circle just outside Manassas.