Graffiti removed from city’s downtown parking garage

Manassas public works crews spent part of their day yesterday scrubbing graffiti from an exterior wall at the city’s downtown parking garage.

Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis posted photos of the graffiti to her Facebook page:

A city spokeswoman tells us:

The City is aware of the graffiti on the side of the parking garage and will be removing it expediently. The only other graffiti we have seen was on a trash can near Liberia Ave. And that has been taken care of. [The graffiti on on the parking garage states] “Direct Action Wakes Them Up” with an A under it. It has been there, we believe, since Monday.

The graffiti appears to have been removed by Wednesday night. Coates Ellis posted a follow-up photo to her Facbeook page:

The city’s parking garage is located on Prince William Street, next to the Manassas Virginia Railway Express station. With five floors and 532 spaces, the garage is used by commuters, shoppers, and workers at the city’s downtown shops and businesses.