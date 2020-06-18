Dumfries welcomes two new board and commission appointees

On Tuesday, June 16, the Dumfries Town Council appointed Gary West to the Planning Commission and Lawrence Nickerson to the Architectural Review Board.

West worked on the Planning Commission before resigning in February due to an upcoming move.

According to Director of Planning and Community Development, William Capers, the coronavirus pandemic prevented West from moving so he requested to be reappointed.

The motion to reappoint West to the Planning Commission was unanimously passed.

The next resolution was to appoint Nickerson to the Architectural Review Board. This motion was also passed unanimously.

Councilwoman Melva Willis and Councilman Charles Brewer were not in attendance.