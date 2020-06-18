Charges filed in crash that killed 20-year-old Maryland man

Police in Prince William County arrested a driver who was wanted in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on an off-ramp in Gainesville.

Police tell us:

On June 16, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit concluded the investigation into fatal crash which occurred in the area of Lee Highway and Interstate 66 in Gainesville (20155) on April 24.

During an inspection of the striking vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, multiple defects were noted which contributed to the crash. Following the investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for the driver of that vehicle, identified as Christopher James PRUITT, who turned himself in to police without incident on June 16.

Arrested on June 16: [No Photo Available]

Christopher James PRUITT, 39, of 7100 Rose Hill Dr in Rapidan.

Charged with reckless driving-bad brakes, counterfeit inspection and defective equipment

Court Date: October 9, 2020 | Status: Released on a Court Summons