Prince William Supervisors: “Get a handle on this before it spins out of control”

Potomac Local News received this letter to the editor from William “Bill” Card, the Prince William County Republican Party Chairman in response to our reporting on last night’s Board of County Supervisors meeting.

Congratulations, your baby is all grown up now and it came to the McCoart Building on Tuesday to terrorize us all. To be sure, any of those people who had any interest in legitimate political discourse voted for you in November. As a famous leftist once said – your “chickens have come home to roost!”

You cannot marinate a movement in the politics of envy, greed, lies, and racial division with the expectation that you will birth a legitimate and peaceful discourse. They think they are mad at us on the “right,” but as we have seen in Ferguson, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Atlanta, etc. etc. etc. when the burning and the violence start – they really don’t care.

As you experienced on Tuesday night – you all will be acceptable collateral damage.

You see, one loses a bit of the moral high ground in the profanity laced vitriol of Tuesday. The loss continues the minute you throw the first brick through the first window. That loss accelerates with the burning of businesses and residences, reaching its peak with the attacks on the community and its police.

Get a handle on this before it spins out of control.

Weigh the difference between the entirely peaceful (though admittedly loud) Second Amendment and Open Virginia protests with the violence, profanity, and anarchy that descended on Prince William County in this latest disgusting event. This is decidedly not what democracy looks like.

Appeasement will only breed more anarchy. You better put an end to this now. Do not surrender to the mob. Stand up and be strong.

Sincerely,

William Card

Dumfries, Virginia