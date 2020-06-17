Update

Prince William County fire and rescue officials contacted us this morning with a revised number of children who were displaced by the blaze.

The correct number of children is eight, said Prince William fire and rescue spokesman Matt Smolksy. Initially, the reported total was 12.

Smolksy also tells us the fire was sparked by a smoldering cigarette left on a balcony.

Original post

A two-alarm fire broke out at the Sudley Crossing Apartments.

Fire and rescue crews were called at 3:39 a.m. for a report of a fire on a balcony at an apartment in the 10800 block of Gambril Drive, just off Sudley Manor Drive near Manassas.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of a three-story building, with heavy fire in an attic, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky.

Crews were able to douse the fire, and they remain on scene investigating the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, however, a total of 14 adults and 12 children have been displaced after the fire ripped through 12 apartments.