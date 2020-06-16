Ronald Lee Thompson

Ronald (Ron) Lee Thompson was born February 20, 1940, in Radford, Virginia, and grew up in New River, Virginia. He was the oldest child of the late Matthew Percell Thompson and Mary Louise Sheffey Thompson. Ron passed away on May 22, 2020 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Ron was baptized and accepted the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age. He remained active in worship and church service all of his life.

He was educated in the public schools in Virginia and was an outstanding athlete in high school where he played football, basketball, and baseball at Christianburg Industrial Institute (CII) in Cambria, Virginia. He went on to be one of the star football players at Virginia State College (University) where he received his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. In addition to being a star player on the football team, Ron was also President of the Christian Leadership Organization at the college. Ron worked his way through college by working at Quantico Marine Corp Base as a barber and working as a lifeguard during the summer.

Just before he began his career in education, Ron married Joyce Slaughter of Pulaski, Virginia, and to this union, a daughter, Charita Joynal, was born. March 2015 was the saddest time of their lives when Charita passed away suddenly in Arizona.

Ron began his first eight years of teaching in Brunswick County Virginia before relocating to Prince William County Virginia in 1971. He taught drivers’ education and health and physical education at Woodbridge High school where he was also the first African American head baseball coach before taking a leave of absence to earn a master’s degree in counseling from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. Upon his return to the county, he worked as a guidance counselor at Woodbridge before being promoted to assistant principal at Osbourn Park high school and later Stonewall high school both in Manassas, Virginia. He retired from Prince William County School System in 1991 after being an assistant principal at Gar-Field High school in Woodbridge.

After retiring from Prince William County, Ron worked for the D.C. Department of Corrections at the Lorton Correctional Complex as a Relief Shelter Monitor. He worked at the Judge Patrick D. Molinari Shelter for Youth and the group homes where needed.

Ron was initiated into the Alpha Phi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi (E) Fraternity, Incorporated at Virginia State College (University) in 1962. He served as President of his “Line” and upon initiation was active in fraternity meetings, service projects, and community programs.

As a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Life Member, his service as an Alumni member was exemplary as chronicled in the archives of the Alexandria/Fairfax (VA), Fredericksburg (VA), and Woodbridge (VA) Alumni Chapters. Ron was tireless in his efforts to create a chapter in Prince William County. His efforts were realized in 1998 when the Woodbridge Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi was chartered and Ron being honored by serving as its Chartering (1st) Polemarch (President). During his tenure the chapter was awarded the William Thomas Carter Chapter of the Year by the Eastern Province and Prince William County’s Community Service Award for their contribution to the Prince William County Adopt a Highway Beautification Program. Ron was well known for his stylish dress in the Fraternity’s colors of “crimson and cream” and has received many honors at the National, Province and Chapter level to include: Brother of the Year, Professional Service Award, and Community Service Award.

Ron was an ordained deacon at Hillendale Baptist Church in Dale City, Virginia, before moving his membership to First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, Virginia. He immediately became a very active member at FMZBC where he served as a mentor in the youth program, a member of the Seniors’ Usher Ministry, and a member of the Volunteer Screening Committee. He also served on the dedication committee for the new sanctuary over 25 years ago, and he enjoyed working with the many activities of the Men’s Ministry.

Ron was a dedicated member of the Dale City Lions Club for many years. A time did not pass when he did not support and promote their signature projects such as the sales of the Christmas fruit drive, the collections of eye glasses, and many others. He loved ringing the bell in front of banks or groceries stores signaling financial contributions for the club and talking to members of the community about the Lions.

When the Old Dominion (VA) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated, created a program for mentoring youth called CLONES in 2003, Ron was one of the first to volunteer to serve. Each mentor was assigned to work with one elementary or middle school male in the areas of setting positive goals, participation in school work and activities, and understanding the values of being a man of your word.

In 2004 he was appointed as the Regular Neabsco Magisterial District Representative to the Solid Waste Management Citizens Advisory Board. Ron served in this position until 2008.

Ron’s favorite biblical scripture was God giveth and God taketh away.—Job 1:21a. His favorite quote: “Love the life you live and live the life you love.”

He leaves to mourn his devoted wife, Joyce, of 57 years; one sister, Anita Louise Thompson of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; two brothers: Khalil Abdul Rahman (Joyce Faye) of Ellicott City, Maryland and Danny Ray Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona; and sister-in-law Patricia Thompson of Concord, North Carolina.

In addition to his daughter, Charita Joynal; one brother, Thomas Percell Thompson, and one sister-in-law, Maurica Thompson, preceded him in death.

Ron’s memory is cherished by a host of nieces, nephews, family members, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers, community servants, and friends who loved him dearly. He also leaves to mourn one of his most dedicated former students and mentee, Steve Webb. His presence will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Ron’s honor may be made to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge—Attention: Coronavirus Fund.