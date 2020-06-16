Occoquan reschedules events due to coronavirus

Occoquan has made some changes to its 2020 events calendar in order to keep visitors and residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the revised calendar as of now:

June

June 18 at 7 p.m. (Previously June 20)

Up All Night (Covers) Thursday Drive-in Concert

Vehicles only; park under the Rt 123 Bridge before 7 p.m.

July

July 23 at 7 p.m. (Previously July 18)

Cheley Tackett (Americana) Thursday Drive-in Concert

Vehicles only; park under the Rt 123 Bridge before 7 p.m.

August



Undecided date and time (Previously May 16)

Discover Occoquan

August 7 at an undecided time

The New Thirty (Covers)

August 8 at 7 p.m.

257th Army Band



August 21 at an undecided time (Previously August 15)

Movie Night

September

September 4 at an undecided time

Beer Garden with Time Warp Rock, featuring Trouble With Rose (Rock)

September 26 & 27 at an undecided time