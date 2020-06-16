Joseph Patrick O’Donnell, 79, passed away on June 15, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 56 years, Aileen O’Donnell; his children Mary Lave (Thomas), Michael O’Donnell, and David O’Donnell (Jewel); his three grandchildren; his five great grandchildren; and his brother Timothy O’Donnell (Mary Ann); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a Scout Leader when he was younger. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph was an avid woodworker and shared his passion with his children.

Services for Joseph will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a service following at 10:30 am. Joseph will be laid to rest at Fairfax Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to OWL Volunteer Fire Department, specifically station 12 for all of their help throughout the years (www.OWLVFD.org).