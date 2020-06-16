Fire breaks out at Oakhill Mobile Park, 6 displaced

Update 1 a.m.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department Chief Joseph Cardello tells us:

Six people were displaced by the fire.

One person is being treated at the scene for injuries unrelated to the fire.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage.

Original post 12:34 a.m.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the Oakhill Mobile Park after a fire broke out in a bathroom.

At midnight, crews were dispatched to 21 Castle Court in North Stafford, just off Route 1 near Ricky’s Chicken II. A fire broke out in a double-wide trailer forcing crews from across the county, and from Quantico to rush to the scene and douse the blaze.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the bathroom where it started, according to initial reports.

Fire crews described the home as a multi-family dwelling, but its unclear if any occupants have been displaced.

A fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

About 2o trailers sit in the mobile home park, which sits about two miles from the back gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base.

We’ll update this post with more information when we have it.