Driver, 19, charged after police pursuit, crash

A police pursuit in North Stafford ended with a vehicle careening through a gate and crashing into a ditch, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tells us.

On June 15 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputy E. Taylor observed a Mitsubishi Lancer speeding on Garrisonville Road in the area of Doc Stone Road. The vehicle then proceeded through a red light onto Salisbury Drive without stopping.

Deputy Taylor activated his emergency equipment as the vehicle then made a left onto Greenspring Drive.

The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to pull over and instead increased his speed and initiated a pursuit. At the end of Greenspring Drive, the driver continued straight onto the private drive of Waterfall Lane and struck a pneumatic gate. After striking the gate, the vehicle went into a small ditch and struck a stump. The driver then fled into the wooded area as Deputy Taylor ordered him to stop.

The driver briefly went behind several trees, but then returned toward the deputy and was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Jonathan Hill, 19, of Stafford. Deputy Demirci and K- 9 Titan responded to the scene to conduct a search where Hill had entered the woods. A baggie containing suspected marijuana was located there.

Hill was charged with eluding, possession of marijuana, hit and run, speeding and the traffic light violation. The magistrate released Hill on an unsecure bond.