Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after police pursuit

An unidentified 26-year-old man is in a hospital tonight after police say he shot in himself after a brief police pursuit.

Police were called about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a man who made “concerning statements,” said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The caller provided a description of a car that the person was driving at the time of the call, and police found the driver in the area Blackburn Road and Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge, said Perok.

“An officer attempted to stop that vehicle but the driver discarded that attempt and continued to the area of Dawson Beach and Express Dr where other officers deployed stop sticks. The vehicle continued traveling to the dead-end of Harbor Side where it became disabled and crashed just off a small embankment in that area,” Perok added.

Once cornered, the man shot himself, said police.