Linda Jean Wyatt, 78 years of age, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away in her home in Dale City, Virginia on June 10, 2020, where she lived with family members. Linda was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and grew up in Virginia. She was a biologist and an avid lover of all things in nature and looked forward to every spring when she could plant flowers and begin her garden. Genealogy and family history were other passions she pursued—completing many memory and history books for family. Despite her numerous adversities and physical limitations, she remained positive and grateful for her experiences and life. Linda was loving, faithful, devoted, and young at heart.

Linda is preceded in death by her devoted sweetheart and husband, William T. Wyatt Jr. Linda is survived by: her loving children, Arwen Tanis Wyatt of Provo, UT, Matthew Talmadge Wyatt of Dale City, VA, Jonathan Andrew Wyatt (Rollie) of Schoolcraft, MI, Rachel Wyatt Wilks (Jeoff) of Cedar Park, TX, and Sarah Elizabeth-Anne Wyatt of Dale City, VA. She is also survived by her dearly loved grandchildren: Jaeden Wyatt, whom she was very close to, Rebekah, Wyatt, Autumn, Trevor, Ryland, Lucie, Brayden, and most recently Ruby Charlotte, whom she was able to see before her passing. Linda is also survived by many beloved family and friends.

The memorial service for Linda Jean Wyatt will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA, with a visitation from 11:00 to 12:45, and family prayer just prior to the memorial service. Interment and the dedication of the grave will be at 3:00 at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.