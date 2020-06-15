Lake Ridge Chorale to hold virtual fundraiser after spring concerts canceled

From Lake Ridge Chorale:

Please join us on Friday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m. for our first ever online “UN-CONCERT” fundraiser, supporting three local nonprofits — all of which do good and important work here in the Prince William County community. Since two of our spring concerts were cancelled due to COVID-19, we have been unable to collect donations for these worthy charitable organizations in the same manner as in past years.

All money raised during this virtual fundraiser will be divided equally between:

ACTS Prince William County,

HUGS (Help Us Grow Strong), and

The Kara Foundation

You can join us on either the LRC website or Facebook page to hear some music from our past concert seasons, and to learn more about these three wonderful local organizations. Each person who makes a donation through the PayPal button on our website* will be entered into a raffle, with winners drawn and announced on Saturday, June 20.

How to watch:

lakeridgechorale.org or facebook.com/lakeridgechorale

* Please note that now through midnight on June 19, all donations made to the Lake Ridge Chorale through PayPal will be designated as “un-concert” donations, and will be divided equally among the three nonprofits LRC supports.

Thank you for your generous support in the past. Please continue to assist us in helping our neighbors in need.