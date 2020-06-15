Fireworks shows canceled across the board, uptick in personal sales

In light of the ongoing pandemic, all parades and fireworks shows have been canceled in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Manassas Park, Manassas, and Prince William.

As the Fourth of July inches closer and residents turn to personal fireworks, state code outlines what fireworks are legal in Virginia.

“‘Permissible fireworks’ means any fountains that do not emit sparks or other burning effects to a distance greater than five meters (16.4 feet); wheels that do not emit a flame radius greater than one meter (39 inches); crackling devices and flashers or strobes that do not emit sparks or other burning effects to a distance greater than two meters (78.74 inches); and sparkling devices or other fireworks devices that (i) do not explode or produce a report, (ii) do not travel horizontally or vertically under their own power, (iii) do not emit or function as a projectile, (iv) do not produce a continuous flame longer than 20 inches, (v) are not capable of being reloaded, and (vi) if designed to be ignited by a fuse, have a fuse that is protected to resist side ignition and a burning time of not less than four seconds and not more than eight seconds,” according to Virginia state code Title 27, chapter 9.

The fireworks citizens buy at a pop-up store are legal, according to Manassas Fire Marshal Mark Joyner.

“Those train boxes sitting in front of supermarkets are consumer selling fireworks. They are vetted through an application process for whole sale to be able to sell those…so what you buy legally from a vendor in Northern Virginia is considered legal consumer fireworks,” Joyner said in an interview with Potomac Local News.

If the police or fire marshal comes over to a house that is launching illegal fireworks, Joyner states they will first get a warning to stop. If continued, the fireworks will be confiscated, and the person carrying them will be charged to a criminal summit.

In terms of where fireworks are allowed, there is no place that is illegal, but it is certainly recommended by Joyner that fireworks are used somewhere where there aren’t any combustible items or easily flammable areas like forests or decks.

“Do not use them if you are altered or supervising young children,” states Joyner.

In Fredericksburg, public information officer Sonja Cantu elaborates on what fireworks are and aren’t legal.

According to a flyer sent from Cantu, fireworks that are allowed in Fredericksburg are sparklers, fountains, pharaoh’s serpents, whirligigs, and spinning jennies. Any firecracker, torpedo, skyrocket, mortar, or other substance or object that explodes, rises into the air, travels latterly or fires projectiles is illegal, according to Cantu.

The Fredericksburg police department and fire marshal crews will be patrolling the area to confiscate any found illegal fireworks.

Fireworks sellers from all across the country have been noticing changes in sales now that the coronavirus pandemic has closed many events.

Jake’s Wholesale Fireworks worker, Devon Krusich, spoke to Potomac Local News on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his business.

“There’s kind of been a silver lining for us because we have seen more customers because fireworks are kind of made for social distancing. Our stores have seen an increase in sales because of this and because people are looking for something to do outside. So far it hasn’t been affecting us negatively,” Krusich said.

Manassas’ annual Celebrate America Fourth of July festivities haven’t been spared, either.

“All events are canceled until the Governor of Virginia says it is safe to hold large events. That means HMI events, third party events, everything,” read an email from Manassas Communications Manager Patty Prince.

According to the City, all live performances are canceled through August. Some summer performances will be live-streamed, and a schedule is being developed to be distributed on social media.

“We want to make sure the bands that were going to perform get some exposure and that our residents and visitors have some entertainment this summer,” Prince said in the email.

Prince added that it is too early to tell how much revenue will be lost from the canceled events.

Tables and chairs are still available for outdoor dining. Private rentals are prohibited until the Governor lifts the prohibitions on large gatherings, the website states in a document about reopening.

Olivia Briscoe contributed to this article.