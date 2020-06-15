Delays possible this week as work on I-95 continues

Interstate 95 travelers may encounter brief delays in the Fredericksburg area this week due to construction and maintenance work zones.

Daytime and overnight lane closures have been scheduled for paving, installation of pavement markers, bridge repairs, and activities in connection with several I-95 improvement projects.

Milling and paving on I-95 will continue near Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County, as well as various construction activities for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project and the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. In Caroline County, crews are installing pavement markers on I-95 southbound following recent paving.

For additional information about the Improve95 projects, please visit Improve95.org.

All work has been scheduled weather permitting.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road), Stafford County

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound for pipe inspections associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 9 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Milling and paving on I-95 southbound near Exit 140 (Courthouse Road). On Monday through Thursday evenings, a single lane closure begins at 8 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 9 p.m. Two southbound lanes reopen the following morning by 5 a.m. and all lanes reopen by 9 a.m. On Friday evening, a single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m. Two lanes will open by 5 a.m. Saturday, and all lanes will open by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Repairs to bridge over Potomac Creek, which is just north of Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound for pipe inspections for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg), City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County

Monday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for painting of fresh pavement markings. Mobile operation.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Exit Ramp, Spotsylvania County

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the I-95 southbound exit ramp to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for painting of fresh pavement markings. Mobile operation.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church), Spotsylvania County and Caroline County

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between mile markers 117 and 108, near the Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith. Mobile operation to install pavement markers.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17), City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound between Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Route 17) area. Crews will collect soil samples for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound to allow crews to gather soil samples for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound for pipe inspections associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound for work zone barrier installation and pipe inspections associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

511Virginia

Motorists can find real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511Virginia.