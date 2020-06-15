Blotter: Police report rape, indecent liberties with child

From Prince William police:

Rape – On June 14, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Sleep Inn located at 17470 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Dumfries (22026) on June 4.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. On June 10, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Marco Eduardo CASTELLANOS. On June 14, the accused turned himself in to police without incident.

Arrested on June 14: Marco Eduardo CASTELLANOS, 24, of 13917 Lynhurst Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with rape and forcible sodomy Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Aggravated Sexual Battery | Indecent Liberties by a Custodian — On June 13, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County between January 2008 and January 2017.

The female victim, who was between 3-11 years of age at the time of the offenses, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by a family member, identified as the accused. The victim recently reported the incidents to police prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Santos MELENDEZ-ZEPEDA, was arrested

Arrested on June 13: Jose Santos MELENDEZ-ZEPEDA, 44, of Manassas Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 2 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and 2 counts of forcible sodomy Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond