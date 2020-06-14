Stafford looks into new electronic communications policy

The Stafford County School Board is looking to pass a new policy on employee conduct, including regulations for electronic communications with students.

Under this policy, employees are allowed to engage in electronic communication with students on school-approved platforms for “legitimate purposes connected to school programs or services,” the policy outlines.

Employees can’t provide students with access to their personal social media or access that of students under this policy. Relatives and those using the platforms for outside community activities such as church groups are an exception to this rule.

“Employees shall avoid improper communication through social media with students, coworkers, and the school community,” stated proposed policy 4113.

This move comes before a school year that could involve a greater integration of online communications due to the coronavirus.

“Employees conducting remote teaching shall ensure that their communications with students are school-related in nature. Such virtual classroom communications may be made directly with students only through programs and platforms approved by SCPS,” stated the proposed policy.

Remote options must be made available for teachers and students who have complicating health factors, according to guidance Gov. Ralph Northam gave at his June 9 briefing. Stafford discussed its plans for opening in-person school at their recent school board meeting.

The proposed policy also outlines that school division resources and technology can only be used for school-related business, but the occasional personal email is allowed.

“For me, this is all about setting expectations,” said Board Chair and Hartwood District Supervisor Holly Hazard.

Stafford’s move to set an electronic communications policy comes after controversy over Prince William Superintendent Steven L. Walts’ Twitter interactions with students.

Walts has developed a strong presence on Twitter with over 30,000 followers and is often referred to as “the GOAT” and “King” by students.

Walts frequently interacted with students through Twitter despite Prince William’s Policy 503.02-1 that states, “Except as provided herein, employees shall not communicate with students using cell phone and other personal electronic forms of communication…”

The Prince William School Board hired an outside law firm to review Walt’s Twitter communications with students but has not released the Tweets to the public.

Walts temporarily suspended his Twitter account, @SuperPWCS, as of May 8.

See more of Potomac Local New’s most recent coverage on this issue.