Four adults and two children were displaced by a fire at their home.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a single-family home in the 16500 block of Reservoir Loop near Dumfries at 9:37 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. The neighborhood is located off Allen Dent Road.

Crews found a fire in a utility closet and doused the flames. Investigators found the cause of the blaze to be a faulty HVAC unit, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department Batallion Cheif Matt Smolksy.

When the fire was out, the house was deemed unsafe to occupy, according to Smolsky.

No injuries were reported.