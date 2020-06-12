Woman finds $148 unauthorized charge to Best Buy

Today’s police blotter from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

DUI

Wawa 830 Warrenton Road 06/11 9:35 p.m. Sgt. Aubry was dispatched to the convenience store after a customer witnessed a male subject in his vehicle at the fuel pumps with his genitals exposed. When Sgt. Aubry arrived, he located the suspect slumped over in the car, which was now behind the business and had struck a curb. The driver was identified as Eric Fries, 62, of Stafford. Fries had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. A search warrant for blood was executed and Fries was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of DUI and indecent exposure. FRAUD

Brittany Lane 06/11 9:10 p.m. Resident discovered a charge on her bank account that she did not authorize for $148 to Best Buy. The incident is under investigation. LARCENY

Jason Lane 06/11 7:19 a.m. Resident reports that last night both side mirrors of his truck were removed and stolen. The incident is under investigation

100 Block Charles Street 06/11 1:58 p.m. Resident reports that her purse was stolen Monday night from her vehicle which was parked in front of the home. The incident is under investigation. Walmart 217 Garrisonville Road 06/11 3:26 p.m. Deputy Leckemby responded to the Walmart after loss prevention observed a suspect scan a price tag for $1.24 instead of the $228 price tag of a Vizio speaker, and exit the store. Deputy Leckemby identified the suspect as Gabriel Luchian, 25, of Stafford, as he was loading the speaker in a vehicle. Luchian was charged with petit larceny, third or subsequent offense and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.

ASSAULT

The event happened at a Dunkin Donuts located at 305 Garrisonville Road on June 10, at 3:31 p.m., when Deputy Abramaitys responded to the location to investigate a fight in the parking lot. It was revealed that there was an argument in the store between two customers on the topic of one of the customers not wearing a mask, according to a press release from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the suspect then waited outside the store for the other customer to leave and the argument became violent upon the other customer’s exit of the establishment. Both parties sustained minor injuries as a result of the fight.

Police identified the mask-less suspect as Maria Delgado, 29, of Stafford. According to police, Delgado was charged with assault and battery and released on a personal recognizance bond.

LARCENY

The event occurred at a Kwik Mart located at 115 Onville Road on June 10, 12:06 p.m., when Deputy Abramaitys responded to the location to investigate a shoplifting case. According to police, the store clerk provided video proof of a customer concealing a wine cooler underneath his clothing and leaving the store earlier that day.

It was revealed in the investigation that the customer regularly cashes checks in the store and the suspect was quickly identified, according to police. The deputy then discovered that the suspect was currently wanted in Stafford County for failing to appear in court for an unrelated incident.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Johnson Sr., 51, of Stafford. Police say Deputy Abramaitys located Johnson at his residence and charged him on his outstanding warrant and shoplifting offense. He was subsequently held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

VANDALISM

Police say the event occurred at Aquia Auto Repair located 3237 Jefferson Davis Highway on June 10, at 2:49 p.m., when the manager of the business reported that a company owned golf cart was vandalized at some point in the last two days. According to police, the golf cart had been had been moved into the wooded area behind the business and with the dashboard damaged.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Taylor at 540-658-4400.

In an unrelated incident located at 600 Block of Campus Drive on June 10, at 12:07 p.m., a resident reported that sometime in the last week, the rear window of his Nissan van was broken. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Taylor at 540-658-4400.