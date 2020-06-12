Sentara Diabetes & Nutrition Management Services accredited by ADCES

Sentara is now offering services to help people with diabetes meet support groups and management programs to help improve their health.

Sentara Diabetes & Nutrition Management Services at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has achieved the significant milestone of accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES).

Accreditation represents a high level of quality and service to the community, and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in the Greater Prince William County, Stafford County, and southern Fairfax County area.

“We are proud of our designation and our continued commitment to improving the lives of individuals with Diabetes and providing support to patients and their families. We offer a friendly environment based on open dialogue to personalize and help improve health through prevention, wellness and education. Services are offered in person and via telehealth.” – Robyn Johanson, Program Quality Coordinator.

Sentara Diabetes & Nutrition Management Services, located on the campus of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, will be offering diabetes education and nutrition management sessions and support groups in person and by telehealth.

Diabetes education services utilize a collaborative process through which people with or at risk for diabetes work with a diabetes educator to receive individualized care to help them reach their health goals.

Diabetes education is a covered Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurances when delivered through an accredited program.

“Evidence shows diabetes education and support is helping people with diabetes to lower their A1c’s and obtain the knowledge and skills to better self-manage their condition,” said Sacha Uelmen, Director of Accreditation at ADCES. “That is why we need programs like Sentara Diabetes & Nutrition Management Services to make these services available in their community.”

ADCES is a National Accredited Organization (NAO) for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Accredited programs must meet the 2017 National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support; 10 standards that are revised every 5 years by a group of diabetes educators representing both ADCES and the American Diabetes Association and approved by CMS.

Programs must maintain compliance with the Standards during the 4-year accreditation cycle. To join our Diabetes Support Group or schedule your Diabetes Management and/or Nutrition Management appointment, please call 703-523-0590 or visit sentara.com/diabetes to learn more.