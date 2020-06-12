Prince William Library System stages soft re-open, still no visitors

There still isn’t a confirmed date of when full library operations will resume for the Prince William Public Library System.

Phase one of reopening will start on Monday, June 15, according to an email from Rachel Johnson, Communication Services Division Chief.

In this phase, contact-free pickup will take place in all libraries except Central Community Library located at 8601 Mathis Ave that has been closed for renovations. People will be able to start reserving items, and phones will be opening up again.

A 15 item limit on requests will be in place through concierge services, and emails will go out to notify people when their item on hold is ready for pickup.

Summer reading will also take place from June 15 to August 15.

“Summer Reading is going digital! Our Summer Reading Program has something for all ages! To participate, register online or through the Beanstack Tracker app on your smartphone. You can also pick up a game card while picking up your materials at Contact-Free Pick Up. Track your progress digitally by checking off activities on the app or on the game card. There’s also an Adult Bucket List Challenge,” said Johnson in an eamil.

Johnson also noted that all library programs are virtual this summer and will be available online at pwcgov.org/library.

The news comes as Manassas recently voted to renew their agreement with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to stay in the Prince William Library System. The vote on the County side will occur next week on Tuesday, June 16.