Manassas power outage affects 766 customers

Update 9:39 a.m.

Power is now restored to all of those affected, said city spokeswoman Patty Prince. A squirrel is blamed for the outage — same as Monday.

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Residents in Manassas are once again without power today.

A total of 766 customers in the city’s downtown area report a loss of electricity, according to city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

The power outage has affected homes and businesses along Grant and Church streets, and in as well as the Prince William County courthouse.

While many of the customers have been restored, there is no estimated time of repair to restore power to everyone who has been affected.

The city is investigating the cause of the outage.

This latest outage comes after a squirrel caused a power outage in the city four days ago.