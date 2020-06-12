Manassas moves forward with new library agreement

The Manassas City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to approve an agreement with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for library services.

The agreement will now head to the Board of County Supervisors on June 16. If signed, it would provide a library branch, run by the Prince William Library System, in Manassas at 10104 Dumfries Road in the Wellington shopping center.

The Prince William library services cost the city $1.2 million annually with a three percent escalator, according to a press release from the city.

The Manassas branch is expected to open by Feb. 1, 2021. It will cost the city $500,000 to purchase furniture and shelving for the new library.

“Libraries are an essential way that communities ensure access to materials and free educational resources for all residents,” said City Manager William Patrick Pate. “Having a branch in the city limits will provide city residents enhanced opportunities to take advantage of these resources as well as provide a great space for community activities.”

The City of Manassas had previously considered breaking with Prince William County and using the private firm Library Systems and Services (LS&S) to manage a city library.

The vote comes as Central Library, located on 8601 Mathis Avenue, has been closed for renovations. The work was only supposed to take six months and was slated to re-open this month, but that was “before COVID,” Manassas Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman noted at the council meeting.

Manassas has participated in the Prince William Library System since 1976. When the service agreement was updated in 2015, councilmembers looked at different options including looking at getting a branch in the City.

Right now, none of the branches are actually in the city, just close by, Via-Gossman noted.